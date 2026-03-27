🔍 Jessica Fletcher Is Back… And She’s Got a New Face

File this under: things we did NOT know we needed but now can’t stop thinking about.

A big-screen version of Murder, She Wrote is officially in the works, and stepping into those iconic sensible shoes is none other than Jamie Lee Curtis.

Yes. The scream queen turned mystery queen. Honestly? The casting already feels like a plot twist we approve of.

🕵️‍♀️ From Cabot Cove to the Big Screen

Curtis will take on the role of Jessica Fletcher, the charming mystery writer who somehow lived in the most suspicious small town on Earth… Cabot Cove, Maine. A place where, statistically speaking, you should never accept a dinner invitation. Ever.

The film is being developed by Universal Pictures, with direction from Jason Moore (yes, the same brain behind Pitch Perfect). The script comes courtesy of writers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, who now carry the responsibility of rebooting a TV legend without making fans throw their tea across the room.

📺 A TV Giant With a Very Long Résumé

Let’s not forget, this isn’t just any show getting the movie treatment.

The original series starred the legendary Angela Lansbury and ran for a jaw-dropping 12 seasons, plus four TV movies. And here’s a fun little “how is this even possible” fact: Lansbury was nominated for an Emmy every single season… and somehow never won for this role. (We ride at dawn for justice.)

At its peak, the show was a ratings powerhouse, even hitting #3 on television during its second season. Not bad for a series where the main character solves crimes while wearing cardigans and politely sipping tea.

RELATED: It’s Official: A Scrubs Reboot Is Happening – And the OG Cast Is Coming Back!

🎢 Yes, It Even Had a Theme Park Ride

At one point, the show was so wildly popular that it inspired a live attraction at Universal Studios Florida called the Murder, She Wrote Mystery Theatre. It gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at how TV magic was made… before closing in 1996, likely because even theme parks couldn’t keep up with Cabot Cove’s crime rate.

🍿 When Can We Watch?

Mark your calendars and maybe your detective notebooks: the film is set to hit theatres on December 22, 2027. Perfect timing, really. Nothing says holiday spirit like a cozy murder mystery and a strong suspicion of literally everyone.

🕵️‍♀️ Final Thought

Reboots can be risky… but putting Jamie Lee Curtis at the centre of it feels like a clue that everything might just work out. And if history tells us anything, it’s this: If you ever find yourself in Cabot Cove… keep your alibi ready.