The Rise of the ‘Jesus Model’: Earning $200 an Hour Posing as Christ

If you’ve got long hair, a beard, and an uncanny resemblance to the Son of God, there’s an unexpected career path waiting for you: the booming industry of "Jesus models."

These divine doppelgängers are cashing in big, earning up to $200 an hour to lend their holy looks to everything from Christmas cards to wedding announcements and family portraits.

A Heavenly Side Hustle

The demand for Christ lookalikes is on the rise, with Christians seeking a celestial touch for their milestones. According to The Wall Street Journal, these models are booked to infuse a divine presence into holiday cards, engagement photos, and even corporate events. It’s a niche gig that blends artistry with spirituality.

While the long hair and beard combo may not score points in many workplaces, it’s the golden ticket in this industry. But it’s not just about looking the part—being a “Jesus model” comes with some unique requirements.

It’s More Than a Beard and Robes

To truly embody the role, models often don traditional robes, carry a staff, and channel the serene, compassionate energy associated with Jesus. It’s not just about looking the part—it’s about capturing the spirit of the character. Athleticism and a lean build often play into the demand, as clients want someone who represents the “body of Christ.”

The job may sound unconventional, but for those who fit the bill, it’s a lucrative and fulfilling opportunity to merge work with faith. So, if you’ve ever been told you look like a biblical figure, it might be time to pick up some robes and a staff—you could be the next big thing in holiday cards!