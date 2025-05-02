Jill Sobule, Singer of “I Kissed a Girl” and “Supermodel,” Dies Tragically at 66

Sad news from the music world: Jill Sobule, the trailblazing singer-songwriter behind the original 1995 hit “I Kissed a Girl”, has tragically passed away at the age of 66.

Sobule reportedly died in a house fire in Minneapolis early Thursday morning, as confirmed by several of her former colleagues. Details about the fire haven’t yet been released, but a memorial is in the works and expected later this summer.

While her name might not be instantly familiar to Gen Z, millennials definitely know the vibe. Her song “Supermodel”was featured on the iconic Clueless soundtrack — and let’s be honest, it was a total anthem.

But Sobule’s legacy goes deeper than catchy hooks. Her version of “I Kissed a Girl” (yes, before Katy Perry’s) made serious waves in the mid-’90s, becoming the first openly gay-themed track to break into the Billboard Top 20. At a time when queer representation in pop music was still rare, she sang with honesty, humour, and heart.

Jill Sobule was a true original — and her fearless voice helped open doors for generations of artists to follow.

She will be missed. 💔