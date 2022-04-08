Jim Carrey Wants Out Of Hollywood!

“I gotta get out of here before I slap someone, seriously,” Carrey told Entertainment Tonight, referencing Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock at last month’s Oscars.

Jim Carrey is now 60 years old and had plans to retire from Hollywood following his latest movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2 which is out in theatres this weekend.

Carrey says he’s on a break until this happens… telling reporters, “Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious,” Carrey said. “It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.”

Jim Carrey says he has 25 years of Mystery Science Theatre to catch up on…

Carrey recently told CBS’ Gayle King regarding what happened at the Oscars, “I was sickened by the standing ovation. Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore.”

But following Carrey’s criticism of Smith, the comedian found himself under fire after a video resurfaced in which he is seen trying to kiss a then-20-year-old Alicia Silverstone at the 1997 MTV Movie Awards.