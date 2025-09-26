Jim Henson’s Puppets and Props Are Heading to Auction for the First Time

Get your wallets (and your felt hearts) ready: Jim Henson’s legendary puppets and props are officially going under the hammer.

For the first time, the Jim Henson Company is opening its archives to auction off more than 400 items from Henson’s magical world—including pieces from Fraggle Rock (filmed in Toronto, thank you very much), The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and of course, the Muppets themselves.

And yes, some calendars are autographed by Miss Piggy. Try not to faint.

What’s Up for Grabs?

The treasure trove includes:

Puppets (imagine owning your very own Fraggle!)

Props and costumes (you too can be a background Gelfling if you squint hard enough)

Posters, set pieces, and autographed memorabilia

A collector’s catalogue so you can window shop even if your credit card can’t handle it

Online bidding opens Oct. 22, and the live auction happens Nov. 25—just in time for the holidays. So yes, someone’s stocking stuffer could technically be the Swedish Chef’s actual spatula.

A Legacy That Lasts

Jim Henson, who died far too young in 1990 at the age of 53, gave the world some of the most beloved characters of all time:

Kermit the Frog (forever green, forever relatable)

Miss Piggy (the true diva of our generation)

The Swedish Chef (arguably the original TikTok cooking chaos star)

Plus countless others on Sesame Street, Fraggle Rock, The Dark Crystal, and Labyrinth.

His work wasn’t just entertainment—it was artistry, storytelling, and a whole lot of felt-fuelled joy.

The Bottom Line

This isn’t just an auction—it’s a slice of pop culture history. Whether you’re a lifelong fan of Sesame Street, a Fraggle superfan, or someone who just wants to brag about owning a Muppet eyebrow, this sale is going to be legendary.

So… if you see me bidding against you on a certain green frog, mind your business.