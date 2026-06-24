Jimmy Kimmel Is Taking the Summer Off... and Rosie O'Donnell Is Taking the Mic

Jimmy Kimmel is stepping away from his late-night desk for a two-month summer break, and one of the guest hosts filling in just happens to be someone Donald Trump knows very well: Rosie O'Donnell.

Kimmel announced that a "potent group of hosts" will take over Jimmy Kimmel Live! beginning July 6 while he enjoys some time off. The lineup includes actor Colman Domingo, comedian Tiffany Haddish, actors Ike Barinholtz and Anthony Anderson, country star Jelly Roll, and Rosie O'Donnell.

And yes, Rosie O'Donnell's appearance is likely to raise a few eyebrows.

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O'Donnell and Trump have been publicly sparring for nearly two decades, ever since she criticized him during a 2006 episode of The View.

What followed was one of the longest-running celebrity feuds in pop culture, featuring plenty of headlines, insults, and enough drama to keep gossip columnists employed for years.

The feud gained renewed attention in 2025 when O'Donnell revealed she had moved to Ireland following Trump's return to the White House.

Now, she'll be sitting behind one of late night's biggest desks, which means viewers can probably expect a few jokes aimed in Trump's direction.

Of course, Kimmel's summer break has become something of an annual tradition. Rather than airing reruns all season, the show hands the keys to a rotating cast of celebrities who bring their own personalities and fan bases to the program.

And if nothing else, Rosie O'Donnell guest-hosting a late-night talk show during a Trump presidency is proof that some Hollywood storylines simply refuse to end.