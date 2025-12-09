Late-night’s making headlines again: Jimmy Kimmel Live! has officially been renewed, with ABC signing Jimmy Kimmel to a new one-year contract. That means we’ll be getting Kimmel’s jokes at least until May 2027.

🎬 From Suspension to Comeback

Back in September, ABC temporarily pulled the plug after some controversial remarks Kimmel made following the assassination of a conservative activist. The public uproar was real. But — surprise — the suspension didn’t last. Once the show returned, the ratings actually shot up higher than before. Talk about a comeback tour.

Kimmel vs. The Late-Night Crowd

His extension means one thing: late-night TV isn’t done with Kimmel yet. Interestingly, he’s outlasting some of his peers. Take Stephen Colbert, whose late-night show at CBS is wrapping up next May — even though it’s one of the top-rated shows. Priority: Economy.

Of course, late-night collides with a changing habit: lots of folks skip live TV for on-demand clips online the next day. Still, ABC’s sticking with Kimmel — at least for now.

So… What’s Next? 🤔

Kimmel’s back on the air, jokes intact.

Despite the suspension and a rocky moment, he proved he still pulls in viewers.

One-year extension means ABC’s playing it safe — but also playing to the audience.