Jimmy Kimmel Mourns the Loss of His Longtime Friend and Bandleader, Cleto Escobedo III

Jimmy Kimmel is grieving the loss of one of his closest friends and collaborators, Cleto Escobedo III, the beloved bandleader of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, who passed away at 59.

Kimmel shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, writing that “heartbroken is an understatement.” Escobedo wasn’t just a colleague — he was family. The two first met as kids growing up across the street from one another in Las Vegas, a friendship that would span more than five decades.

A gifted saxophonist, Escobedo built an impressive career long before late-night TV. He performed with legendary artists like Earth, Wind & Fire’s Philip Bailey and Paula Abdul, and recorded with stars including Marc Anthony and Tom Scott.

When Kimmel launched Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2003, he made sure Escobedo was by his side, hand-picking him to lead the show’s house band — a role he held from the very beginning.

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Rallies Celebs to Help Fight Food Insecurity

News of Escobedo’s passing comes after last Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! was unexpectedly cancelled. His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Cleto Escobedo III is survived by his wife, Lori, and their two children. He’ll be remembered not only for his incredible musicianship but for the warmth, loyalty, and joy he brought to every stage he stepped on.