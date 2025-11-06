Jimmy Kimmel Rallies Celebs to Help Fight Food Insecurity

Jimmy Kimmel is putting his platform to good use — and no, it’s not for another celebrity prank or Matt Damon roast. This time, he’s taking on something far more important: hunger.

RELATED: Barrie's Best: Nominate Your Favourite Local Businesses

With millions of Americans bracing for cuts to their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits during the ongoing government shutdown, the Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The host has launched a special community food bank right on his Hollywood backlot. Yes, where the celeb interviews happen… There will now also be canned goods, nut butters, and whole-grain pasta. A plot twist we love.

“Cutting SNAP benefits creates uncertainty for American children, seniors and families,” the show shared. So Kimmel is calling on locals to donate to the "Jimmy Kimmel Live Big Beautiful Food Bank", benefiting the Los Angeles Food Bank and the St. Joseph Center. If you’re in the area and can drop off items, they’re especially looking for pantry MVPs like nut butters, protein bars, and whole-grain pastas.

And if you're not an L.A. local? Kimmel’s team suggests supporting your own community food bank — because hunger doesn’t have a border.

Kimmel isn’t the only one stepping up. TikTok superstar Keith Lee — the guy who can make a restaurant go viral overnight — announced he’s partnering with brands to help feed families in need as well. That’s influencer energy we can all get behind.

@raphousetvclips Keith Lee has dozens of major and small businesses filling his comment section after he started a challenge urging them to support families struggling during the holiday season as SNAP benefits are being cut — that’s real motion, salute 🫡 ♬ original sound - Raphouse TV

Meanwhile, the U.S. government announced it will only be able to provide half of the usual SNAP benefits for November, using emergency reserves to do so — and even those reduced payments won’t arrive quickly.

In times like this, seeing celebs use their platforms to help is a refreshing reminder: kindness is still trending… and this is one challenge everyone should be willing to “go viral” for.