Jimmy Kimmel Tests Positive For COVID-19, Again!

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel announced Tuesday he tested positive again for COVID-19.

“I’m such a positive person, I tested positive AGAIN,” he said on Twitter, adding that he was feeling fine.

Kimmel went on to say comedians John Mulaney and Andy Samberg will serve as guest hosts on Wednesday night’s show.

On May 2, Kimmel announced his first bought with COVID-19, with comedian Mike Birbiglia filling in for him.

Kimmel isn’t the first late-night host to get COVID-19 twice. On May 9, Stephen Colbert of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” had a recurrence of COVID, which he called “WORST. SEQUEL. EVER.” Colbert returned to his show on Monday.

Other late-night hosts including Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon and James Corden have also battled the virus.