Jimmy Kimmel Has Test Positive for COVID-19

Another one bites the dust!

By Dirt/Divas

The late-night host took to Twitter to reveal that while he is “double vaxxed and boosted”, he has still tested positive for the virus after catching it from his youngest daughter.

 

He tweeted:” Our daughter brought us COVID (even though we specifically asked her not to) All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on.”

 

 

Jimmy announced that while he is off he will have Mike Birbiglia, star of Don’t Think Twice who will interview Tom Cruise this week.

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 12: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Mike Birbiglia speaks onstage at the 2011 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson’s event at The Waldorf=Astoria on November 12, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research)

Other guests reportedly gearing up for this week’s shows include Mike Myers, Ewan McGregor, Ben Schwartz, Kevin Hart and Hannah Einbinder.

