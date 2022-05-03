Jimmy Kimmel Has Test Positive for COVID-19

The late-night host took to Twitter to reveal that while he is “double vaxxed and boosted”, he has still tested positive for the virus after catching it from his youngest daughter.

Related: That time Jimmy Kimmel Crashed A Wedding in Vegas with Celine Dion & David Spade…

He tweeted:” Our daughter brought us COVID (even though we specifically asked her not to) All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on.”

Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to) All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on. Apologies to @TomCruise & @iliza and thanks to Mike Birbiglia @birbigs who’ll be filling in for me starting tomorrow night — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 2, 2022

Jimmy announced that while he is off he will have Mike Birbiglia, star of Don’t Think Twice who will interview Tom Cruise this week.

Other guests reportedly gearing up for this week’s shows include Mike Myers, Ewan McGregor, Ben Schwartz, Kevin Hart and Hannah Einbinder.