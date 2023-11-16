Jimmy Kimmel Will Return as Host of The Academy Awards!

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday that the late-night comedian will return to emcee the 2024 Oscars, marking his fourth outing as host.

Kimmel, who previously led the 2017, 2018, and 2023 telecasts, joins Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon in the four-timers club. The only people to have hosted more times are Johnny Carson (five times), Billy Crystal (nine times), and Bob Hope (a whopping 19 times).

The 96th Academy Awards will also mark the return of Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, as executive producer of the telecast.

The 96th Oscars will be held Sunday, March 10, 2024, and air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Though there was some concern that the ceremony would be delayed due to the months-long writers’ and actors’ strikes, both work stoppages have since been resolved, setting the stage for Hollywood’s biggest night to proceed as usual.