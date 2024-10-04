Joe Jonas Ditches Diddy: A Subtle Shift in the Music Scene

As the wave of allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs continues to grow, it seems that more celebrities are choosing to distance themselves from the rapper.

The latest to join this trend is Joe Jonas, who recently made a notable change during a performance of his band's hit song, "Cake by the Ocean."

At a Jonas Brothers concert in Lyon, France, Joe Jonas, 35, opted to skip over Combs' name in the chorus, which originally included a reference to the music mogul.

The original lyric, “Walk for me, baby / I’ll be Diddy, you’ll be Naomi, woah-oh,” was transformed to a more neutral line: “Walk for me, baby / I’ll be watching you be Naomi.” This subtle yet significant change did not go unnoticed, with fans quickly sharing clips of the performance on TikTok.

For context, the original lyric was reportedly a nod to Combs’ early 2000s relationship with supermodel Naomi Campbell.

But as more allegations surface, it seems Jonas isn’t alone in making lyrical edits. Earlier this year, Kesha made waves when she altered her song “Tik Tok” during a surprise appearance at Coachella. She switched out “wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy” to “wake up in the morning like f**k P. Diddy” in response to the unfolding lawsuits against Combs.

These changes reflect a growing trend among artists who are taking a stand and choosing to dissociate from figures embroiled in controversy. With the music industry in a state of flux, fans are watching closely to see how their favourite artists navigate these turbulent waters.

As the story continues to develop, it will be interesting to see who else follows suit. For now, Jonas’ bold move stands as a reminder of the impact that artists can have, not just with their music but with their choices on stage.