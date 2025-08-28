John Cena Is Hanging Up His Jorts: Final WWE Match Set for December 🎤💪

You can’t see him… but soon you really won’t.

After more than two decades of suplexes, smack talk, and those iconic denim shorts, John Cena is officially stepping out of the wrestling ring for good. WWE confirmed that his final match will go down on December 13, 2025, at Saturday Night’s Main Event in partnership with NBCUniversal.

A Farewell Fit for a Legend

Cena has spent 2025 on a globe-trotting farewell tour, locking up with megastars like Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul, giving fans one last chance to cheer, boo, or chant “Let’s Go Cena / Cena Sucks.”

He’s a 17-time world champion, movie star, meme legend, and the only man who could make jorts part of a uniform. Whoever his last opponent ends up being, it’s guaranteed to be one for the history books (and maybe a few TikToks).

Where Will It Happen?

The location’s still a mystery, but rumour has it WWE wants to bring the final bout back to Cena’s home turf in Massachusetts. Because really, what’s more poetic than saying goodbye in the same place that raised you?

Hustle. Loyalty. Respect.

For fans, this isn’t just the end of an era — it’s the end of every dad’s go-to wrestling reference. Cena’s career has been built on his mantra: “Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect.” And judging by the reaction online, he’s getting exactly that from millions of fans who grew up watching him.