Travis Kelce May Host ‘Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?’ For Amazon

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is now in talks to host his first game show – a reboot of Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader? for Amazon.

Sources told Deadline there are conversations, but a deal is not yet closed. This could also depend on his availability given that he appears ready to suit up for the Super Bowl champions for another season – a “threepeat” if you like.

Kelce previously hosted a dating show Catching Kelce for the USA Network, long before he got together with Taylor Swift.

It would mark the latest reboot of the format, which came from Mark Burnett, and aired on Fox between 2007 and 2009 and again in 2015. There was also a syndicated version and a reboot on Nickelodeon, hosted by John Cena, in 2019.

Perez Hilton broke the news. Amazon declined to comment.