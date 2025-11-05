John Oliver’s New Cabernet “SauvignJohn” Sells Out in Under 24 Hours — Cheers to That! 🍷😂

If you thought the wildest thing John Oliver would do this week was roast another politician on Last Week Tonight, think again.

The comedian wrapped up Sunday’s episode by casually dropping his own cabernet sauvignon, and wine lovers went feral. The bottles sold out in less than a day — faster than concert tickets, Taylor Swift vinyl restocks, or Stanley Cup colour drops.

🍇 Meet “Cabernet SauvignJohn”

Yes, that’s the real name — and honestly, 10/10.

The wine is described as a rich Napa Valley cabernet with notes of vanilla, cocoa, dark fruits, plum, and a touch of leather. Medium-plus body, plush tannins — basically, fancy enough to pretend you know what you’re talking about while drinking it on your couch in leggings.

Oliver joked that this wine is the perfect antidote to his show:

“It’s essentially the exact opposite of this show.”

Translation: instead of raising your blood pressure, this one lowers it.

💸 The Most John Oliver Thing Ever: It’s Not Even Profitable

In true chaotic-good fashion, Oliver made sure the wine didn’t make money. Not for him, not for HBO — no one’s cashing in on this.

He even said:

“Absolutely zero proceeds will be going to my employer… not only are we selling this at a financial loss, but we’re also donating $50,000 to 16 food banks in California.”

A wine that tastes great, loses money, AND feeds families? This might be the most wholesome drunk purchase ever.

RELATED: Colbert Gets Cancelled, Comedians Rally — and Jon Stewart Comes in Swinging

🍷 Where to Get It (If It Ever Returns)

Bottles were sold at CabernetSauvignJohn.com, and they were gone quicker than you can say “pour me another.” If a restock happens, brace for the Hunger Games of wine-buying.

If you missed it, don’t worry — John Oliver seems exactly like the kind of man who would do this again purely to annoy corporate executives… and we love him for it. Would you buy a bottle if it restocks?