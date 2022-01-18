Listen Live

Jonah Hill Reveals His Idea For A ‘Superbad’ Sequel

Ready for more McLovin’?

By Dirt/Divas

15 years since the iconic coming-of-age comedy “Superbad” hit theatres, Jonah Hill has revealed his idea for a potential sequel to the 2007 film.

 

 

Hill joked what the film’s premise would be in a new interview with W magazine.

 

 

“I haven’t pitched this to anybody. What I want to do is when we’re like 80, do a Superbad 2. Like, old-folks-home Superbad,” the 38-year-old told the outlet. “Our spouses die, and we’re single again. That’s what I want Superbad 2 to be.”

 

 

But fans shouldn’t hold their breath. He added: “And that’s the only way I would ever make it.”

 

 

Related: Jonah Hill Has Overtaken Samuel L. Jackson For Dropping The Most Swear Words In Movies…

 

 

It might be decades until such a sequel would get made, but Hill is plenty busy with an upcoming Jerry Garcia biopic and promoting the Netflix hit “Don’t Look Up.”

 

 

Co-starring Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Seth Rogen, “Superbad” was a massive success and earned over $170 million at the box office.

Related posts

Netflix Has Raised Their Prices Again

America’s Funniest Home Videos Pays Tribute To It’s Original Host Bob Saget

‘Scream’ Does Bloody Well During Opening Weekend