Jonas Brothers Plan Series of ‘Live In Las Vegas’ Shows

The trio will perform at Dolby Live at Park MGM for a five-night summer residency!

Jonas Brothers are headed to Las Vegas for an exclusive fight-night summer residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Related: The Jonas Brothers Have Partnered With Coors Lights!..

The JoBros performances are set to start on June 3 and 4, and after a brief pause will continue on June 9, 10, and 11.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers)



The announcement comes three years to the date from when Nick, Joe and Kevin made their grand return with “Sucker” after a six-year hiatus while Nick and Joe pursued solo musical endeavours.

And despite Joe’s recent resurrection of DNCE, as it seems, Jonas Brothers aren’t going anywhere, well except for Vegas (lol).

Tickets are on sale Monday, March 7th at 10 AM if you’re headed to Vegas!

Photo Credit: Facebook/Jonas Brothers