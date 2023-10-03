Joshua Jackson And Wife Split After Four Years Of Marriage

Joshua Jackson and his wife Jodie Turner-Smith have called it quits.

The couple are citing irreconcilable differences as the cause of the separation and Jodie is asking for joint custody of their three-year-old daughter Janie.

Jodie says in separation papers there’s no need for spousal support as the couple already had a prenuptial agreement in place.

The former couple met at Joshua’s birthday party in 2018 and they secretly got engaged less than a year later.