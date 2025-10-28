JP Saxe Criticized for Lyric Change During O Canada Performance at World Series 🇨🇦🎤

Toronto singer-songwriter JP Saxe is back in the headlines — and not for the reasons he hoped.

After going viral earlier this year for cancelling his North American tour due to low ticket sales, the Grammy-nominated artist is now facing backlash for his performance of O Canada before Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

🎶 A Performance That Missed the Mark

Viewers tuning in were quick to react on social media, calling the rendition “pitchy” and criticizing Saxe’s decision to change the lyrics of the 145-year-old national anthem.

Instead of singing the traditional line, “our home and native land,” Saxe sang “our home on native land,” which sparked debate online. While some applauded the lyric swap as a nod to Indigenous land acknowledgment, others felt the World Series stage wasn’t the time to alter the anthem.

🧵 Not JP Saxe’s First Viral Moment This Year

Back in August, Saxe made waves when he announced he was cancelling his tour after struggling to sell enough tickets. He shared that he needed to sell 20,000 tickets across all dates to keep the tour alive — a target he wasn’t able to hit.

Following his World Series performance, social media users didn’t hold back, with some predicting his anthem moment won’t help his future ticket sales.

🎤 From Hitmaker to Headline Maker

JP Saxe rose to fame with his 2019 hit “If the World Was Ending,” a duet with Julia Michaels that dominated charts and playlists. Now, fans are hoping his next viral moment is for the music — not the controversy.