Jurassic World: Dominion’ Trailer Is Out And Features Some of The OG Cast!

Dr. Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant and Ian Malcolm are back and ready to slay.

On Thursday, the first trailer for “Jurassic World: Dominion” was released featuring the return of the beloved characters portrayed by the franchise’s original stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are also back to help save the world alongside the trio from the 1993 OG film, “Jurassic Park.”

“Dominion,” which is the sixth film in the franchise and the third in the “Jurassic World” series, takes place following the events of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” in 2018.

Related: Jurassic Park Alert: Dino DNA Found!..

After suffering pandemic delays, “Jurassic World: Dominion” is finally set to hit theatres on June 10.