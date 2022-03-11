Jussie Smollett Will Go To Jail For Staging Fake Hate Crime

The one-time star of the TV drama Empire will spend 150 days in jail and then be on probation for 30 months for staging a hate crime against himself.

Last December a jury found Smollett guilty of five of the six felony disorderly conduct counts against him.

On Thursday, Cook County Circuit Court Judge James Linn also ordered Smollett to pay over $120,000 in restitution and fined him $25,000.

Smollett does have the right to appeal and was insistent to the judge that he was innocent.

Prosecutors said Smollett lied to police when he told them he was accosted on a dark Chicago street by two masked strangers in January 2019.

Police arrested the actor a month later, saying he paid two brothers $3,500 to stage the attack to raise his show-business profile.