‘Just Cried’ New Make-Up Trend!

Gen Z’s latest beauty trend: ‘I feel so pretty after sobbing. ’ This one’s for the sad girls: Crying is now a makeup trend.

According to TikTokers, looking like you’re on the verge of tears makes some people look better — and you don’t have to get emotional to achieve the look.

A makeup artist posted a viral TikTok directed at the “unstable girlies” showing how to achieve a sorrowful look through makeup.

In the clip — which has been viewed almost 3 million times — the makeup artist creates a redness around her eyes, nose and cheeks using powder and makes her eyes look teary with liquid glitter eye shadow.

To finish, she smudges the lips with a combination of colour and gloss, then adds some glittery gel on her face to imitate tears.

The crying trend has taken off on TikTok, with 5.1 million views of the hashtag #CryingMakeup. Other creators have shared how they achieved the look, with many opting to smudge the makeup around the eyes and apply glittery eyeliner on the lower lid.