Justin Bieber Announces Rescheduled Dates for 2021 With Added Shows

Justin Bieber has officially postponed his world tour. Initially set to begin in May 2020, Bieber will relaunch the North America portion in 2021. The tour includes 45 dates across the world and 19 new arena dates have been added to the list.

Initially, Kehlani and Jaden Smith were both set to open on the original tour, however, the two artists will not be part of the new dates. New artists to appear on the tour will be revealed at a later date.

The tour will begin in San Diego, California, and work its way across North America. Tickets for the new dates go on sale Thursday, August 6th.