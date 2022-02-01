Justin Bieber buys an NFT for $1.29M

What is an NFT? An NFT, which stands for a non-fungible token, is a unique unit of data employing technology that allows digital content—from videos to songs to images—to become logged and authenticated on cryptocurrency blockchains, primarily Ethereum. …

The main impact of NFTs is making it easy to own and sell digital content.

So now that we’re totally confused!

Justin Bieber has bought an NFT for $1.29 million. JB purchased a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT – which features a cartoon ape in a black T-shirt – and has posted a photo of his new acquisition on social media.