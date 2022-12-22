Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Justin Bieber Calls Out H&M for New Merch Collection: “It Was Done Without My Permission”

Is this legit, or just a marketing ploy?

By Dirt/Divas

Justin Bieber is calling out H&M for their new merch collection that features his face and song lyrics.

Justin Bieber Puts World Tour On Ice 

“I didn’t approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M.  All without my permission and approval.  SMH I wouldn’t buy it if I were you,” Justin posted to Insta-story on Monday.  “The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn’t approve it.  Don’t buy it,” he added…

Justin Bieber has collaborated with H&M in the past…

Related posts

Gwen Stefani Doesn’t Rule Out a No Doubt reunion: ‘What Are The Odds of Anything?’

Tom Cruise Thanks Fans While Skydiving

Woman arrested after breaking into Robert De Niro’s home in New York City