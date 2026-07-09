Justin Bieber Joins the FIFA World Cup Halftime Show... Because Apparently This Isn't Big Enough Already

The FIFA World Cup Final just got even more star power.

Canadian favourite Justin Bieber has officially been added to the first-ever FIFA World Cup halftime show, joining an absolutely stacked lineup that already includes Madonna, Shakira, and BTS.

The historic 11-minute performance will take place during the World Cup Final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New York and New Jersey.

This isn't just about putting on a massive show. FIFA says the halftime performance is supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, with US$1 from every tournament ticket sold going toward education and football programs for children around the world.

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So far, the campaign has raised more than US$50 million, putting it halfway to its ambitious US$100 million goal.

The show is being curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin, who says the performance is all about bringing people together.

With Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, and BTS sharing one stage, "bringing people together" might be the understatement of the year. Somewhere, every fan base on the internet is already arguing over who gets the loudest applause.

One thing's for sure... if the game somehow ends in a scoreless draw, at least halftime won't.