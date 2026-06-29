Justin Bieber Helps the Maple Leafs Make History at the NHL Draft

Justin Bieber traded the concert stage for the NHL Draft stage Friday night, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs welcome the newest face of the franchise.

The pop superstar and lifelong Leafs fan made a surprise appearance in Buffalo to announce Toronto's first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft: 18-year-old forward Gavin McKenna.

Bieber looked like a kid on Christmas morning as he addressed the crowd.

"The child in me is ecstatic right now. I've been a Leafs fan since I was just a little boy. These nights are so special."

Then came the moment every young hockey player dreams about.

"Mr. McKenna, we would like to draft you to the Toronto Maple Leafs."

After the announcement, Leafs captain Auston Matthews took the stage to officially welcome McKenna to the team.

In a cool full-circle moment, McKenna chose Bieber's song "Yukon" as his walk-up music, a nod to his northern Canadian roots.

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The selection is a big one for Toronto. McKenna becomes the Maple Leafs' first number one overall pick since Auston Matthews in 2016, and only the third player in franchise history to be drafted first overall, joining Matthews and Wendel Clark.

Now Leafs fans have something they haven't had in years... another reason to say, "This is our year."