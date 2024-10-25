Justin Timberlake Postpones More Shows Due to Health Issues

Justin Timberlake fans, brace yourselves—JT is taking a temporary break from his epic Forget Tomorrow World Tour due to health concerns.

The 43-year-old singer recently announced that he’s battling bronchitis and laryngitis, which means a few US shows are being rescheduled for early next year.

The Scoop on His Health Condition

Timberlake shared that his diagnosis includes both bronchitis and laryngitis, two conditions that make singing nearly impossible.

According to health experts, bronchitis is an inflammation of the airways in the lungs, usually triggered by an infection causing coughs, chest discomfort, breathlessness, and a fever.

Laryngitis, on the other hand, affects the vocal cords, leading to a hoarse voice or even complete voice loss. Both conditions usually clear up without medical treatment, but they do require rest—a rare thing for a pop star on a world tour!

Which Shows Are Affected?

JT’s upcoming concerts in Chicago, Grand Rapids, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Paul, and Columbus will be moved to February. This temporary break is expected to give him enough time to recover, with plans to resume the tour by November.

For fans in Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Ohio, the wait might feel a little longer, but it’s all in the interest of getting Timberlake back to full health.

From Canada to the World

Timberlake’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour kicked off in Canada back in April with a dazzling performance, and it’s set to hit iconic venues around the globe, from Brazil and Norway to England and Northern Ireland, until it wraps up in July next year. Fans can expect all the big hits, energy, and choreography Justin is known for—just with a bit of a delay.

So, if you’ve got tickets to see JT, keep them safe, and rest assured the show will go on—just a little later than planned!