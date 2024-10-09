Justin Timberlake Postpones Tour Date Due to Injury—What Fans Need to Know

Justin Timberlake has had to hit pause on his highly anticipated Forget Tomorrow world tour, leaving fans in Newark, New Jersey, disappointed.

The 43-year-old superstar was set to perform at the Prudential Centre on Tuesday night but had to cancel last minute due to an unspecified injury.

What's Next for Timberlake’s Tour?

While Timberlake hasn't shared the exact details of his injury, it’s left fans wondering about the future of his upcoming shows. He is currently scheduled to perform in Philadelphia this Friday, but there’s no word yet on whether that show will go ahead as planned.

The Forget Tomorrow tour also includes stops in several cities throughout October, including Washington, Toronto, Buffalo, Columbus, Detroit, Chicago, Milwaukee, and Saint Paul. Fans in these cities will be keeping a close eye on updates as they hope the pop icon will make a full recovery.

Timberlake’s Message to Fans

In true Timberlake fashion, the singer took to Instagram to personally apologize to his fans. “I’m so sorry to postpone tonight’s show,” he wrote, explaining that his injury was preventing him from performing. “I’m so disappointed to not see you all, but I’m working to reschedule. ASAP. I promise to make it up to you and give you the show y’all deserve.”

He also expressed his appreciation for the understanding and support his fans have shown, adding, “Appreciate your support always.”

Will the Tour Continue?

While fans anxiously await updates on the rescheduled Newark show, they’re also crossing their fingers for the rest of the tour dates. Whether Timberlake will hit the stage as planned in Philadelphia and beyond remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: JT is determined to give his fans the unforgettable experience they’ve been waiting for.

For now, Timberlake’s supporters are standing by, hoping to see their favourite performer back in action soon. Stay tuned for more updates on his recovery and the tour!