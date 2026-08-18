🎙️ JUSTIN TRUDEAU AND KATY PERRY WERE CAUGHT DANCING IN A HOME HARDWARE... WITH A PLUNGER 🪠🎶

There's a sentence I didn't expect to say on the radio today.

Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry have popped up in another viral video, this time dancing in the aisles of a Montreal Home Hardware to Trudeau's 18-year-old son Xav's song, "Downtown."

In the video, Trudeau is singing along and dancing while holding...

a toilet plunger.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry is beside him in sunglasses and a hat, casually bopping along.

And honestly, this may be the most Canadian celebrity sighting ever.

Forget yachts in Monaco.

We've got Katy Perry hanging out at Home Hardware while the former Prime Minister uses bathroom supplies as a microphone.

The video is part of Xav's push encouraging fans to post their own reactions when they hear his song.

And while the internet had... thoughts... the promotion may actually be working.

"Downtown" has officially landed on the Billboard Canada CHR/Top 40 Airplay chart at Number 36, marking Xav's first appearance on the Canadian Billboard airplay charts.

He's also recently signed a global distribution deal with Toronto's 907 Records and ADA Canada, part of Warner Music Canada.

And both Mom and Dad are clearly supporting the new music career, with Sophie Grégoire also sharing his song online.

Which is sweet.

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DbtlxiUp0nX/

But also...

Imagine being 18 and your dad decides to promote your new single by dancing in a hardware store with a plunger.

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Suddenly your parents liking your Instagram posts doesn't seem so embarrassing. Although I will give Justin credit...

For once, a politician holding a plunger actually makes perfect sense. 🪠😂🎶