“K-Pop Demon Hunters 2” Is Coming — But We’ll Have to Wait Until 2029 😭🎶👹

Bad news for K-pop and anime fans — the glitter-packed sequel K-Pop Demon Hunters 2 is officially happening, but it won’t be dropping until 2029.

Yep… four whole years of waiting.

Netflix and Sony confirmed the follow-up to the hit animated adventure is now in production. Like the first film, it’ll be directed by the powerhouse duo Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, so expect the same mix of pop-idol sparkle and monster-slaying chaos.

🎤 Why the Long Wait?

Animated films — especially ones this detailed and high-energy — take forever to make. Every sequin, battle, and neon skyline of Seoul has to be created frame-by-frame. So while 2029 feels like an eternity away, the result should be absolutely stunning.

So far, there’s no word on the story or if the original voice cast will return. But knowing this series, it’ll be packed with killer soundtracks, fierce choreography, and enough glitter to power an entire world tour.

Until then? Plenty of time to perfect your dance moves and sharpen your demon-slaying skills. 🪩⚔️