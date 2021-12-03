Listen Live

Kal Penn Is Set To Play Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia In New Movie!

If anyone deserves his own movie, it's Nav!

By Dirt/Divas

There’s a documentary about the life of Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia and now there are plans to bring his story to the big screen!  How cool is this?

 

 

According to reports, Kal Penn, who is famous for his role in Harold and Kumar and for working in the White House during the Obama administration will play Bhatia!

 

 

Penn has been following Bratia’s story ever since he saw him at a Raptors game when he was in Toronto filming Designated Survivor…

 

 

Can’t wait for this one!

 

 

 

 

“The Superfan is heading to Hollywood!!!” Bhatia said on Instagram today. “I’m pinching myself. I have no clue what is going on in this life of mine right now. I am blessed to continue to share my story… [Kal Penn] thank you from the bottom of my heart for accepting this role. It is an honour to have you play me.

 

“Happy to give you some tips on how to effectively trash talk the opposing teams.”

 

