Kamala Harris Surprises ‘SNL’ Fans as Maya Rudolph’s “Mirror Image” in Pre-Election Skit

In the final days leading up to the election, Vice-President Kamala Harris made a memorable surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live (SNL), delivering a dose of humour that had the internet buzzing. In the cold open, Harris joined SNL alum Maya Rudolph, who’s known for her exaggerated but beloved portrayal of the VP. Harris and Rudolph stood side-by-side in a “mirror image” skit, offering a playful twist on the VP’s signature style and mannerisms.

VP Harris took on a reassuring role, telling Rudolph's Harris, “You can do something your opponent cannot do. You can open doors.” The two traded quips, with Harris vowing to “end the dramala” and encouraging everyone to “keep calm-ala and carry on-ala,” adding a lighthearted note to an intense election season.

Kamala Harris talks to Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/AJuW7aO7VM — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 3, 2024

Joining the Ranks of Political Cameos on SNL

By appearing on SNL, Harris joins an exclusive roster of political figures who have stepped onto the SNL stage over the years. In addition to Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama, many candidates have seized the opportunity to show a humorous side and freshly reach audiences.

Harris’s cameo at New York’s iconic 30 Rockefeller Plaza reminded viewers that sometimes, laughter really is the best medicine—even in the most high-stakes moments. Her appearance provided a quick but impactful reminder of her down-to-earth personality, resonating with audiences just days before they would head to the polls.