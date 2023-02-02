Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, and White Stripes were nominated for the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class!

The 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees have officially been revealed. The nomination list includes 14 artists who span various genres and generations and will be voted on with the top ones securing a lifetime spot in the coveted establishment.

This year’s nomination list features eight first-time nominees including Missy Elliott, Warren Zevon, Willie Nelson, The White Stripes, Sheryl Crow, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael and Joy Division/New Order.

Additionally, the list includes second-time nominees Iron Maiden, Soundgarden and A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush and The Spinners have earned nominations for a fourth year, while Rage Against The Machine is celebrating a fifth nomination with hopes of making it to the final induction list this year.

Final nominees will be revealed in May after voting and honoured at an induction ceremony that is expected to be in October. The location of this year’s ceremony has yet to be revealed but it is believed to take place in either Cleveland, New York, or Los Angeles.

More information surrounding the indictees, induction ceremony and more are forthcoming.