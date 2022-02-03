This Year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Have Been Announced!

Much like its 2021 class, the Rock Hall revealed a diverse list of artists that make up their 2022 nominees.

Artists up for induction this year include Eminem, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Beck, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Rage Against the Machine, DEVO, Dionne Warwick, Eurythmics, A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, and the New York Dolls.

Several of the nominees are nominated for the first time. First-time nominees include Eminem, who makes the ballot in his first year of eligibility. An artist or band becomes eligible for induction 25 years after their first commercial recording was released, according to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.

Fan voting is open now as the Class of 2022 is set to be revealed this May. You can vote daily and select up to five nominees on your ballot.

Last year’s class of music legends included Tina Turner, Jay-Z and Foo Fighters.