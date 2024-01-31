Kate Hudson Releases Her First Single

Beloved actress Kate Hudson — best known for her roles in Almost Famous, Glass Onion, Fool’s Gold, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and more — is kicking off her highly-anticipated music career with the announcement of a new deal with Virgin Music Group to release her songs.

“Talk About Love,” Hudson’s first single, dropped on Tuesday, January 30. The track was co-written with Linda Perry and Danny Fujikawa, sharing production credits with Swedish songwriter and producer Johan Carlsson.

“I’ve been caught up writing and witnessing life in songs since I was a child,” Hudson said in a statement along with the news, “but it always comes down to the moment, and the ability to make sure you can be there for the music. Finally, for me, that time is now. I’m so happy to be a part of the Virgin Music family. This has been a true labor of love and to have the full support of a team that nurtures an artist’s vision has been a refreshing and inspiring experience.”

Though no release date or official album title has been announced as of yet, Kate has also secured a management deal with Nashville-based Sandbox Entertainment, which represents some of the biggest contemporary Country acts including Dan + Shay, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, and more, although based on social media snippets, Hudson will be making her waves in the Pop market. Listen to Kate’s first single, “Talk About Love,” above.