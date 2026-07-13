Kathy Griffin Goes Instagram Official with Her 22-Year-Old Boyfriend... and the Internet Has Thoughts

Talk about making a relationship status update count.

Comedian Kathy Griffin has everyone doing a double-take after revealing she's dating a man who is 22 years old, making him 43 years younger than the 65-year-old comedian.

Griffin debuted the relationship on Instagram with a photo of the pair holding hands as her new beau opened the car door for her. She kept the caption short and knew exactly what she was doing, writing:

"He's 22. Have at it, internet."

And, naturally, the internet accepted the assignment.

The comments section quickly filled with jokes and words of encouragement.

One person quipped, "He's 22? Perfect. Old enough to vote, young enough to think Olive Garden is fancy."

Another wrote they were ready to channel their inner "Mrs. Robinson," while a third joked, "If anyone complains about the age gap, remind them Leonardo DiCaprio walked so you could sprint."

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The relationship appears to be fairly new, although the two were reportedly spotted together on a date in Los Angeles back in May.

Griffin finalized her divorce in 2025 and has previously joked that dating younger men keeps life interesting.

Whether you think it's true love, a summer fling, or just the internet's favourite new debate, one thing's for sure... somewhere a 22-year-old just learned who Kathy Griffin is by Googling her.