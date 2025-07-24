Katie Holmes & Joshua Jackson Are Reuniting for a Movie Trilogy — Cue the Dawson’s CreekFeelings 🎬😭
Pacey and Joey forever? Okay, maybe not exactly — but the early 2000s dream team of Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson is officially reuniting for a new film trilogy, and yes, we’re already emotionally invested.
According to Deadline, Holmes will write, direct, and star in the upcoming project titled Happy Hours, with Jackson co-starring. The first of the three films will begin shooting in New York City this summer, with parts two and three to follow.
So basically, we’re getting a Katie/Joshua Cinematic Universe, and we’re here for every minute of it.
What’s Happy Hours About?
The trilogy is described as a character-driven dramedy (read: bring tissues and popcorn) that follows two people — played by Holmes and Jackson — as they navigate love, life, family, and career chaos. It’s all about reconnecting with a past flame and figuring out if love can survive the messy middle parts of adulting.
Expect:
- Emotional baggage
- Career curveballs
- Family drama
- And the will-they-won’t-they energy we all secretly crave
If you’re thinking “Dawson’s Creek: The Grown-Up Years,” you’re not alone.
