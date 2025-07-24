Listen Live

Katie Holmes & Joshua Jackson Are Reuniting for a Movie Trilogy — Cue the Dawson’s CreekFeelings 🎬😭

TV & Movies | What's Trending
Published July 24, 2025
By Charlie

Pacey and Joey forever? Okay, maybe not exactly — but the early 2000s dream team of Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson is officially reuniting for a new film trilogy, and yes, we’re already emotionally invested.

According to Deadline, Holmes will write, direct, and star in the upcoming project titled Happy Hours, with Jackson co-starring. The first of the three films will begin shooting in New York City this summer, with parts two and three to follow.

So basically, we’re getting a Katie/Joshua Cinematic Universe, and we’re here for every minute of it.

RELATED: James Van Der Beek Sells 'Varsity Blues' Merch to Fund Cancer Treatment

What’s Happy Hours About?

The trilogy is described as a character-driven dramedy (read: bring tissues and popcorn) that follows two people — played by Holmes and Jackson — as they navigate love, life, family, and career chaos. It’s all about reconnecting with a past flame and figuring out if love can survive the messy middle parts of adulting.

Expect:

  • Emotional baggage
  • Career curveballs
  • Family drama
  • And the will-they-won’t-they energy we all secretly crave

If you’re thinking “Dawson’s Creek: The Grown-Up Years,” you’re not alone.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close