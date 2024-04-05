Katy Perry, Billie Eilish and More Sign Open Letter Warning About AI Threat to Artists

The Artists Rights Alliance, with support from artists like Katy Perry, Billie Eilish and Nicki Minaj, has issued an open letter urging digital music developers to refrain from using artificial intelligence to undermine human artists’ rights.

AI-generated musical works without permission threaten artists’ livelihoods and diminish the music ecosystem. Some technology platforms employ AI to imitate human artists and produce music without their knowledge or consent.

Other notable signatories to the letter include Sam Smith, Jon Bon Jovi, Camila Cabello and Pearl Jam. While recognizing AI’s potential for creativity, artists seek to prevent its misuse in music creation.

“When used irresponsibly,” the letter states, “AI poses enormous threats to our ability to protect our privacy, our identities, our music and our livelihoods. Some of the biggest and most powerful companies are, without permission, using our work to train AI models. These efforts are directly aimed at replacing the work of human artists with massive quantities of AI-created ‘sounds’ and ‘images’ that substantially dilute the royalty pools that are paid out to artists. For many working musicians, artists, and songwriters who are just trying to make ends meet, this would be catastrophic.”

Other names on the massive signatories list include the estates of Frank Sinatra and Bob Marley, Johnny Cash’s daughter Rosanne Cash, Darius Rucker, The Cure‘s Robert Smith, Metro Boomin, R.E.M., Kim Petras, Greta Van Fleet, Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest, Mumford & Sons, Kate Hudson, Noah Kahan, Doechii, Public Enemy‘s Chuck D, Stevie Wonder, Sam Smith, Brothers Osborne, Ja Rule, FLETCHER, OneRepublic‘s Ryan Tedder, Smokey Robinson, One Direction-er Zayn Malik, and many more.