Katy Perry Is Struggling to Sell Tickets After Cringe Space Trip

The pop star recently launched her new tour in Mexico City, but early signs show that fans aren't exactly rushing to grab tickets. Her spring and summer shows across the U.S. still have plenty of seats available, with some tickets going for as low as $75.

To be fair, ticket sales were already a bit rocky even before Katy blasted off into orbit with Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sánchez, CBS host Gayle King, and three other women on Blue Origin’s first all-female private spaceflight earlier this month. But critics say the highly publicized (and pretty cringey) trip didn’t do her any favours.

Katy’s tour is supporting her seventh studio album, 143, but between the lukewarm reception to the new music and the awkward optics of her space adventure, it seems she’s still struggling to recapture the massive popularity she enjoyed a decade ago.

Whether the tour can turn things around remains to be seen — but right now, it’s looking a little spaced out.