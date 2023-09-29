Katy Perry To Voice Ms. Leonard In ‘Peppa Pig’ Wedding Special

Katy Perry will voice a character called Ms. Leopard in a new Peppa Pig special scheduled to premiere in spring 2024.

The official Peppa Pig Twitter account shared that Ms. Leopard is a dressmaker who will appear in an episode of the three-part Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special.

“We’re incredibly thrilled to have such an A-list talent join the family-fun adventures in Peppa Pig.

As a loving parent and fan of Peppa herself, Katy Perry is a perfect fit to voice the character of Ms. Leopard,” Hasbro Entertainment said. Peppa Pig, which airs on Nickelodeon and Paramount+, celebrates its 20th anniversary next year…