Keanu Reeves Will Voice Shadow in ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 3’

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is due to arrive in cinemas this December and this time the blue blur will be facing off against Dr. Robotnik and Shadow the Hedgehog.

In February it was also confirmed Jim Carrey would be reprising his role as Dr. Robotnik.

In the games, Shadow, an anthropomorphic hedgehog (his fur is black, whilst Sonic’s is blue), is an antihero of sorts. He’s also often an antagonist to Sonic.

Reeves’ credits include “Speed,” “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” and “My Own Private Idaho,” as well as the “Matrix” franchise. He will next appear in the “John Wick” spinoff, “Ballerina.”

Jeff Fowler, who oversaw the first two “Sonic” movies, is returning as the director of the latest sequel. Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara and Hitoshi Okuno will produce “Sonic 3,” which will open in theatres on Dec. 20, 2024.

The franchise is one of Paramount’s most successful, with the combined global box office for “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” standing at $725.2 million. The studio is also making a spin-off series, “Knuckles,’” that will premiere on Paramount+.