Kelly Clarkson Addresses Recent Chatter About Her Show’s Culture!

Kelly Clarkson is addressing the workplace culture of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” after a report alleged the show is “toxic” behind the scenes.

Clarkson released a statement on Instagram Saturday addressing recent chatter about the show’s work culture.

“In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I’ve always led with my heart and what I believed to be right. I love my team at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on the show is unacceptable,” she wrote.

The report surfaced alleged details of a toxic and traumatic workplace behind the scenes of the daytime talk show and focused on the conflict between staffers and executive producers and management.

Clarkson herself wasn’t mentioned concerning the negative workplace culture.

The daytime talk show, which has been on the air since 2019, will move from Los Angeles to New York City for its fifth season. Clarkson added that as the show changes locations she will be “committed” to staffing up with the “best and kindest in the business” and will be initiating a leadership training for senior-level staff.