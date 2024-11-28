Kelly Clarkson is Back to Host NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center Special

Get ready to deck the halls! Kelly Clarkson is set to return as the host of this year’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center special on NBC.

The beloved singer and talk-show host will lead the two-hour holiday extravaganza, packed with incredible performances, star-studded surprises, and the iconic tree-lighting ceremony in the heart of New York City.

A Historic Tree Takes Centre Stage

This year’s Rockefeller Christmas Tree is a stunning Norway Spruce hailing from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts—the first tree from the state since 1959. The tree will light up daily from 5 a.m. to midnight and will shine for a full 24 hours on Christmas Eve. If you’re in the area, you can catch the holiday magic until mid-January when the tree is taken down.

A Star-Studded Holiday Lineup

Clarkson won’t be celebrating alone! The special features an all-star roster of performers, including the Backstreet Boys, Dan + Shay, Megan Hilty, Jennifer Hudson, Coco Jones, Little Big Town, RAYE, and Thalia. Fans of the holiday classic Christmas Spectacular are also in for a treat, as the Radio City Rockettes will grace the stage with their signature high kicks and festive charm.

Where and When to Tune In

Mark your calendars! The Christmas in Rockefeller Center special will air live on Monday, December 4, at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. For those who prefer to stream, it will also be available on Peacock.

So grab your coziest blanket, and a hot cocoa, and settle in for a night of festive cheer with Kelly Clarkson and a dazzling lineup of stars. Christmas just got a little brighter!