Michael Bublé Drops a New Christmas Song with Carly Pearce

After teasing his fans for days, Michael Bublé has finally dropped his highly anticipated new Christmas single, Maybe This Christmas, and it’s everything we needed for this festive season.

This heartwarming holiday tune features country star Carly Pearce, who Bublé met while shooting The Voice. Carly’s lending her vocals as a Playoff Mentor on Michael’s team this season, and their collaboration on this song is nothing short of magical.

A Christmas Song For the Lonely Hearts

Maybe This Christmas isn’t your typical upbeat holiday track. Instead, it takes a more introspective look at the tough emotions some people feel during the season—specifically, the struggle of being alone. The song’s gentle melody and heartfelt lyrics speak to those who might find themselves facing the holidays without the people they love. It’s a powerful reminder that Christmas can be difficult for many, and Bublé’s latest offering lets listeners know they’re not alone in feeling this way.

An Emotional Moment with Luisana

Bublé shared a deeply personal moment with his fans on Instagram, posting a video of his wife, Luisana, tearing up while listening to the song for the first time. He wrote, "I poured my heart into this song and it’s always a vulnerable place to share new music. Seeing Lu so emotional erased all my doubt. I wrote this song for those who find the holidays a hard time... a lonely time. Music has a way of healing and this one means a lot."

If you’re feeling a little lonely this holiday season, Maybe This Christmas is here to remind you that music, like the love between family and friends, has the power to heal. Michael Bublé’s vulnerability in this track makes it one of his most heartfelt songs yet.