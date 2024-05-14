Michael Bublé Joins Snoop Dogg As New Judge On The Voice

He will be the first Canadian to hold a judging spot on the popular U.S. singing competition

Michael has been announced as a judge on the upcoming season of the singing competition series, alongside fellow newcomer Snoop Dogg.

Bublé becomes the first Canadian to nestle into the coveted spot on the U.S. series, which has welcomed the likes of singing superstars Ariana Grande, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and John Legend.

Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani will return to the show as judges for its 26th season.

Buble previously served as an adviser to coach Blake Shelton’s team in its third season in 2012. Snoop Dogg held the “mega mentor” role in its 20th season.