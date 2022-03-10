Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce Is Final!

Kelly Clarkson’s divorce was officially finalized this week. She’ll write him a one-time check of $1.3 million and then pay him $45,000 a month in child support, even though they will live with her in Los Angeles.

Brandon Blackstock has agreed to see the kids River (7) and Remington (5) one weekend a month and receive $115,000 a month in spousal support on top of the child support Kelly will be paying out!

Blackstock, who currently lives on the Montana Ranch, is required to pay $12,500 a month in rent to Clarkson and will have until June 1 to find a new residence.

While Clarkson legally had Blackstock dropped from her name in September, the changes have still been coming as she most recently filed to drop her maiden name, Clarkson. She now plans to go by Kelly Brianne. Brianne is her middle name.