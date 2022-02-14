There’s A New Song Contest Coming Hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg!

It’s being dubbed America’s answer to Eurovision! ‘America’s Song Contest’ is a spin-off that will run for eight weeks, premiering on March 21.

From the producers of The Voice, the brand new series is based on the Eurovision Song Contest, widely known as ESC. The existing version for the show features a handful of participants mainly from European countries.

The American Song Contest will feature live music performances from either a solo artist, duo or band.

Contestants will be competing to win the country’s vote for the best original hit song. The three competition stages include Qualifying Rounds, Semifinals and the Grand Finale.