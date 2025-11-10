Kendrick Lamar Dominates 2026 Grammy Nominations — But The Weeknd Gets Snubbed Again

It’s Grammy season — cue the drama and the debates. 🎤

Kendrick Lamar is leading the pack with nine nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards, including Record, Song, and Album of the Year. It’s the third time he’s managed to sweep those major categories all at once.

Lamar also scored nods in Rap Performance (twice), Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Melodic Rap. Basically, he’s booked and busy.

Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff, and Canadian producer Cirkut follow close behind with seven nominations each. Gaga’s up for Record, Song, and Album of the Year for the first time — proving that “Mayhem” wasn’t just a title, it’s her current era.

The Album of the Year contenders include a wild mix: Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Clipse, Leon Thomas, and Tyler, the Creator — alongside Gaga and Kendrick. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Rosé made history as the first K-pop artist ever nominated for Record of the Year with “APT,” her duet with Bruno Mars.

But let’s talk about the snub everyone’s buzzing about: The Weeknd. Despite submitting his album Hurry Up Tomorrow in over a dozen categories, the Toronto superstar got zero nominations. After his 2020 fallout with the Recording Academy — when he called the Grammys “corrupt” — it looks like the bad blood still lingers.

RELATED: The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ Makes Spotify History with 5 Billion Streams

The 2026 Grammys air February 1 live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on CBS and Paramount+. Expect big performances, big wins, and at least one artist pretending to look happy when they lose.